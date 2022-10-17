October 17, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Trust-building between communities essential says EU structural reform chief

EU's director general for structural reform support, Mario Nava meets with President Anastasiades

The need to build trust between the two communities in Cyprus was underlined by the EU’s director general for structural reform support, Mario Nava.

Nava met with President Nicos Anastasiades at the presidential palace on Monday morning.

In a post on Twitter, Nava said he discussed the reunification of Cyprus with President Anastasiades

“It requires building confidence between the two communities. Reunification will benefit all Cypriots,” Nava added.

According to the website of DG REFORM, its role is to coordinate and provide tailor-made technical support to EU member states, in cooperation with the relevant European Commission services.

The support is primarily provided through the technical support instrument (TSI). The goal is to support member states’ efforts to design and implement resilience-enhancing reforms, thereby contributing to the EU’s recovery from the Covid-19 crisis, improving the quality of public services and getting back on the path of sustainable and inclusive growth,” it states.

It cites Cyprus as one of its examples of reform support, stating that in addition, DG REFORM also coordinates the commission’s efforts to support the process led by the United Nations for the reunification of Cyprus.

It is also responsible for the implementation of the EU aid programme for the Turkish Cypriot community and for monitoring the Green Line Regulation.

 

