October 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Annual ‘Economist’ conference kicks off today in Nicosia

By Iole Damaskinos00
economist conference 2
President Anastasiades speaking at the annual 'The Economist' conference. [Photo source: CNA]

President Nikos Anastasiades will participate Tuesday morning at the annual 18th Cyprus ‘Economist’ summit. This year’s meeting, titled “Navigating the crisis through mastery and inclusiveness,” is taking place October 18-19 in Nicosia.

The speakers, among other things, will explore priorities for the Cypriot economy as well as conditions for the resumption of peace talks.

The conference is organised in collaboration with a delegation of the European commission in Cyprus and hosts officials and market players, who will examine geopolitical developments, energy issues, relations with Turkey, US priorities for the region, and key reforms to stabilise the economy and achieve resilience.

Participating speakers include Matteo Renzi, former prime minister of Italy, Yulia Tymoshenko, former prime minister of Ukraine, Joschka Fischer, former vice chancellor and former federal minister of foreign affairs of Germany, Erica Olson, US deputy assistant secretary of state for Southern Europe and the Caucasus.

Videotaped messages from the ministers of foreign affairs of Cyprus and Greece, Ioannis Kasoulidis and Nikos Dendias, will be broadcast, while the ministers of finance and defense, Constantinos Petrides, the and Charalambos Petrides, as well as the minister of energy Natasa Pilidis and presidential candidates will speak.. 

The conference will be broadcast online via the website hazliseconomist.com.

Related Posts

Yellow weather alert until Tuesday late morning

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Coordination necessary to help the elderly, say lawmakers

Sarah Ktisti

Kasoulides hopes Turkey will take a leaf out of Israel and Lebanon’s book over EEZ demarcation with Cyprus

Sarah Ktisti

State to continue supporting Hope for Children

Sarah Ktisti

Presidential frontrunners discuss prospects of new digital democracy for Cyprus

Sarah Ktisti
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign