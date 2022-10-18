October 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Financial assistance for those hit by Kormakitis fire approved

By Jonathan Shkurko033
File photo
File photo

Financial assistance will be given to farmers affected by the fire in Kormakitis last May, the Council of Ministers decided on Tuesday.

According to a deputy government spokesperson Niovi Parisinou, farmers will be able to receive up to €20,000 in financial aid for their damaged or destroyed crops and livestock areas.

The fire in Kormakitis in the north was the result of damage caused to power lines by a garbage truck according to electricity workers at the time. The blaze burned approximately 700-1,000 acres of forest, shrub, and arable land.

The Council of Ministers also approved the preliminary action plan for the establishment of a European Child Guarantee, an initiative that guarantees children in need access to key services to prevent and combat poverty and social exclusion.

EU Member States are expected to submit their National Action Plans in mid-March 2022 outlining how they will implement it up to 2030.

“The plan outlines Cyprus’ effort to provide a supportive policy framework for the protection of children’s rights,” Parisinou said.

Finally, the establishment of a National Autism Committee was also approved, which will be tasked with preparing a dedicated action plan for people with autism.

The welfare ministry is scheduled to release more details regarding the Council of Ministers’ last two points in the coming days.

 

