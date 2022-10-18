October 18, 2022

Paphos police arrest suspect for illegal drugs and weapons

Police in Paphos are investigating a case of illegal possession and use of a class A controlled drug and illegal transport of weapons.

According to police statement, at around 9pm on Monday night, members of the Paphos crime prevention unit stopped a suspected person who was found to be in possession of a quantity of narcotics as well as a bat and various other items which could be used as weapons. The individual was arrested and taken into custody.

Paphos CID are continuing investigations.

