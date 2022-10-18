October 18, 2022

Cyprus Mail
TurkeyWorld

Turkish opposition will ask top court to annul contentious media law

By Reuters News Service00
turkey's president erdogan on sidelines of cica summit in astana
The law, proposed by President Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party (AKP) and its nationalist allies, was approved by parliament on Thursday and published in the country's Official Gazette on Tuesday, completing the legislative process

Turkey’s main opposition party will apply to the Constitutional Court to request annulment of a media law that would jail people for spreading “disinformation” and which it has described as unprecedented censorship, the party leader said on Tuesday.

The law, proposed by President Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling AK Party (AKP) and its nationalist allies, was approved by parliament on Thursday and published in the country’s Official Gazette on Tuesday, completing the legislative process.

Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu told lawmakers from his party in parliament that the CHP was asking the court on Tuesday to suspend implementation of the law’s most contentious Article 29, which concerns jail sentences.

It would then request that the country’s top court annul the entire law, which the government says aims to regulate online publications, protect the country and combat disinformation.

Rights groups and Turkey’s Western allies have said the law’s vague reference to “false or misleading information” can be interpreted differently by courts and could be used to punish those critical of the government.

The AKP has dismissed the criticism and says it opposes censorship, adding the law aims to protect everyone from false accusations on social media.

Related Posts

Ryanair boss blames Brexit for UK economic ‘car crash’

Reuters News Service

Russia says seized Ukrainian lands are under its nuclear protection

Reuters News Service

Large section ‘missing’ from Nord Stream 1 pipeline, Kremlin says investigation is set up to blame Russia

Reuters News Service

Not plain sailing for Putin with former Soviet republics as they demand respect

Reuters News Service

Turkish cenbank raises securities maintenance ratio for forex deposits

Reuters News Service

France begins nationwide strike amid soaring inflation

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign