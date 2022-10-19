Daily News Briefing

October 19, 2022

In today’s episode, the Cyprus economy is expected to grow by 5.7 per cent this year, President Nicos Anastasiades said on Tuesday addressing The Economist conference in Nicosia.

In other news, a 69-year-old man who admitted shooting his son with a shotgun after a family argument has been sentenced to five years in jail.

Elsewhere, works and renovations have begun on the Cetinkaya football pitch located in the buffer zone, after the north struck an agreement with Unficyp, reports said on Tuesday.

The Cetinkaya field, which is located down the road from Ledra Palace in the buffer zone, will be turned over to the team after the works are completed, and is set to be named Taksim field, so called ‘foreign minister’ Tahsin Ertugruloglu said.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

