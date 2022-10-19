October 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Vehicle arson in early hours in Enaerios, Limassol

By Staff Reporter00
A car fire broke out in the early hours of Wednesday morning in a vehicle parked on a coastal road, in the vicinity of  Enaerios, in Limassol.

According to police statement it is clear that the fire was maliciously set. Police noticed the fire at 1:45 am and called for backup to extinguish it. The value of the damages has not yet been calculated.

Examination of the scene by the fire service confirmed the fire as an act of arson.

According to testimony, a person was seen leaving the scene on foot at the time of the fire. He is described as 25 to 35 years old, about 1.80m tall, wearing black clothing and a sweatshirt.

