October 19, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusHealth

Veterinary services director suspended (updated)

By Iole Damaskinos0132
cows2
File photo showing cows in a factory farm

The public service commission has placed Director of Veterinary Services Christodoulos Pipis, on suspension for a three-month period.

The reason for the suspension appears to be instances of Brucellosis found in cattle in a Larnaca livestock farm, which resulted in the need to cull approximately 1,200 animals.

Brucellosis, a bacterial disease which mainly infects sheep, cattle and goats, is endemic to many parts of Africa, Asia, the Middle East and the Mediterranean. People can get the disease when they come into contact with infected animals or contaminated animal products.

Following a 13-year-long successful eradication campaign, the disease was thought to have been eliminated from the island, and in 2013, Cyprus was granted the official status of a country free from the disease by the EU. This is no longer the case and comes at the worst possible time considering the energy crisis and the cascade of rising costs impacting farmers.

The animal party on Wednesday welcomed the director’s suspension in a public press release. In its announcement the party issued a reminder that it had already in May warned the ministry of agriculture and the veterinary services about the poor handling of the Brucellosis incidents and the “unacceptable attitude of the Director”.

When the incidents were identified earlier this year, questions were raised over the timing of the laboratory tests carried out since insiders believe the sample was taken in January 2022 and the testing was not performed until two months later.

The usual practice is for the specific test to be carried out within 10 days from the day the sample is taken.

The animal party added that Pipis should have been chastised sooner for mishandling multiple other episodes, among them, the unjust death of the hybrid cat ‘Berton’; the pending case of the scandal of the Kofinou slaughterhouse and Cypra; and the issue of administrative fines.

