Welcoming the first of autumn’s markets

Arts and craft markets and pop-up bazaars are back! As we enter the autumn and winter months, the anticipated season of markets begins and before all of the annual Christmas ones return, several weekend bazaars are coming up to connect local artists with the public. Throughout October and November, numerous cafés, bars and venues open their doors to creatives and art lovers looking for gifts, home décor or self-care items. Mark your calendars for these markets because it is time to ditch the beach and hit the fairs!
Coming up first is a three-day pop-up bazaar in old Nicosia which will donate a portion of its proceeds to Europa Donna Cyprus. From October 21 to 23, Evrypidou 2 Street will turn into an artist’s corner hosting four local brands. Lemons Vintage, Sereni Finding Treasures, Sereine Cy and Rewind Second-Hand Clothes will participate featuring their creations. Vintage clothes, fragrant handmade candles, diffusers and more will be sold throughout the event, which will last all day, from 11am to 9pm.
Solea valley will also host a farmer’s market this month at The Mills featuring local agricultural produce. On October 30, from 11am to 6pm, local farmers and agriculture producers will set up their stalls among the olive trees selling local seasonal fruit and vegetables, olive oil and wine, while artists display their handmade creations. Kids’ activities and workshops will keep families busy while DJs add soulful tunes to the event.
As soon as November arrives, a favourite autumnal market will return. The Arts & Crafts Bazaar at Evergreen Vegan & Vegetarian will take place on Saturday, November 5 at the café-bar’s outdoor area. Hidden within the Nicosia Municipal Gardens, Evergreen’s bazaars always gather a big crowd of all ages looking to explore the work of local artists. Ceramics, handmade cards, illustrations, paintings, clothing, jewellery and more handmade items will be on display while DJ Annie plays uplifting tunes. Rizes art studio will also participate with a workshop for little crafty designers while Evergreen’s café will serve drinks and light meals. Dozens of other art markets are expected to return this autumn before the Christmas craze takes over.
Pop-Up Bazaar
Four local brands participate. A portion of proceeds donated to Europa Donna Cyprus. October 21-23. Evrypidou 2 Street, Nicosia. 11am-9pm
Solea Valley October Farmers Market
Market with local produce and art. October 30. The Mills, Solea valley. 11am-6pm
Arts & Crafts Bazaar
Annual autumn bazaar. November 5. Evergreen Vegan & Vegetarian, Nicosia. 11am-5pm. Tel: 99-855919