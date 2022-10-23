October 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Arrests in Limassol for cocaine, heroin possession

By Katy Turner0248
arrested 2

Police arrested a 39-year-old man after finding 42g of cocaine in his apartment in Limassol on Saturday afternoon.

Members of the drug squad Ykan searched the apartment after a warrant was issued, a police announcement on Sunday said.

The 39-year-old also handed over a bag which was hidden outside the building which contained 4g of cocaine, 13g of cannabis and some cash.

Police in Limassol also arrested two men, aged 29 and 24, who had in their possession 17g of heroin plus a scale.

Investigations showed the 29-year-old was living illegally in Cyprus.

Related Posts

New species of mosquito found in Limassol

Katy Turner

Did German shooting down of 8th Army commander win El Alamein for Britain?

CM Guest Columnist

Over 1,000 drivers charged in 48 hours

Katy Turner

Don’t be proud of the ‘best prison in world’ tag

CM Reader's View

Anastasiades heads to the Vatican

Katy Turner

Will Christodoulides burn out before the finish line?

Elias Hazou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign