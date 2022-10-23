October 23, 2022

Cyprus Mail
UkraineWorld

Russia’s Shoigu warns of ‘uncontrolled escalation’ in Ukraine conflict

By Reuters News Service0341
aftermath of a russian missile strike in mykolaiv

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu told his French counterpart in a telephone call on Sunday that the situation in Ukraine was rapidly deteriorating and trending towards “uncontrolled escalation”.

In a phone call with French Defence Minister Sebastien Lecornu published by the Russian side, Shoigu said Moscow had concerns Ukraine could use a “dirty bomb” in the conflict, without providing evidence to support the suggestion that Ukraine might use such a weapon.

“They discussed the situation in Ukraine which is rapidly deteriorating,” the defence ministry said in a readout of the call. “It is trending towards further uncontrolled escalation.”

A so-called dirty bomb uses conventional explosives laced with radioactive material.

The defence ministry did not provide any further information on its statement.

