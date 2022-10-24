October 24, 2022

October rainfall already almost three times the average

Rainfall so far this month is already almost three times the average for October – 282 per cent – the met office said on Monday.

Preliminary data from the department showed that the average total rainfall from October 1 to 9am October 22 was 92.3mm, whereas the average for the same period is 32.7mm.

The highest amount of rain was seen in Platania with 197.8mm, which corresponds to 422 per cent of normal.

Saittas followed with 148.0mm, which corresponds to 358 per cent of normal.

Heavier than usual rainfall was also recorded since the beginning of the month in Prodromos with 141.9mm, corresponding to 301 per cent of normal; Stavros tis Psokas with 138.2mm (298 per cent); and Paphos airport with 126.8mm (409 per cent).

 

