October 24, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastRussiaUkraineWorld

Ukraine’s Zelenskiy asks Israel to join fight against Russia

By Reuters News Service00
ukraine's president zelenskiy attends nato sumit via video link, in kyiv
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday called on Israel to join the fight against Russia and repeated a request for Israeli air defence systems.

“Isn’t it time for your state to choose who you are with as well?” Zelenskiy said in a video speech to a conference for the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

“Is it with the democratic world, which is fighting side by side against the existential threat to its existence? Or with those who turn a blind eye to Russian terror, even when the cost of continued terror is the complete destruction of global security,” he said.

Israel has condemned the Russian invasion. But it has been wary of straining relations with Moscow, a power broker in neighbouring Syria where Israeli forces frequently attack pro-Iranian militia, and wants to ensure the wellbeing of Russia’s Jews.

Israel, which will choose a new government in an election on Nov. 1, has limited its assistance to deliveries of humanitarian aid and defensive equipment. Most recently it offered to help Ukrainians develop air attack alerts for civilians.

Zelenskiy said that was not enough and asked that Israeli leaders reconsider sending air defenses as well. He has made the same appeal a number of times since the war started in February.

Related Posts

UK stocks close higher as Rishi Sunak looks set to be next PM

Reuters News Service

Northern French town buries 12-year-old murder victim

Reuters News Service

Rishi Sunak faces a very different economy to the one he left as chancellor — The Conversation

Reuters News Service

Macron meets pope, discusses Ukraine with Vatican officials

Reuters News Service

Swift rise to PM, but some doubt Rishi Sunak can win UK elections

Reuters News Service

Two Koreas exchange warning shots near sea border amid tensions

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign