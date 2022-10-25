October 25, 2022

Demo to support Turkish Cypriot children of mixed marriages

By Nikolaos Prakas080
urun solyali tc mp
Urun Solyali speaking last week

Children of marriages between Turkish Cypriots and Turkish nationals and their supporters will demonstrate on November 19 in front of the interior ministry over delays and denials to grant them Republic of Cyprus IDs and passports, the group Uncredentialeds announced on Tuesday.

According to reports in the north, the demonstration will start at 9:30am in front of Ledra Palace hotel in the buffer zone and will end at the interior ministry, with the reading of a statement on the matter.

The group’s members have filed cases in court to have their citizenships granted to them, as it also means they are considered members of the EU.

Last week, CTP ‘MP’ in the north Urun Solyali said around 30,000 children from mixed marriages in the north are trying to get Cypriot IDs and passports.

Solyali has said that the state-controlled areas have classified them as ‘illegal children’ and that their human rights are being violated and quality of life is affected in terms of education and work.

Solyali said during a ‘parliament’ session that declaring such children illegal makes them feel uncomfortable.

The issue, he added, has now become a social problem, saying that the 30,000 children of mixed marriages from either a Turkish Cypriot father or mother, who have had their citizenship applications stalled for years.

“The Republic of Cyprus has a backward attitude,” he said.

