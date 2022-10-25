October 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironment

Education at heart of environmental awareness

By Staff Reporter00
butterfly

 With the academic year now underway, the Akrotiri Environmental Education Centre (AEEC) team has developed an array of educational programmes for children from all over the island.

With Covid-19 restrictions lifted, the AEEC will be at full capacity, with its educational team ready to host a very large number of school children.

AEEC manager, Dr Thomas Hadjikyriakou, revealed he is looking forward to another productive year.

“Educational programmes cover an array of environmental subjects and can be used to support teaching in school, especially on issues related to education for sustainable development,” he said.

“Programmes offered at AEEC provide opportunities for teachers to approach ecological and cultural matters in the real environment and participants will be actively engaged with field activities across the Akrotiri peninsula’s natural habitats.”

A wide range of programmes for primary and secondary school students are available. Programmes at pre-primary and primary education include: exploring the flora of the Akrotiri peninsula, magic – nature – senses and the journey of a seed. Programmes at secondary level include: the migration of birds through the Akrotiri peninsula, the Natura 2000 programme and the protection of natural habitats and the study of the coastal ecosystem on the Akrotiri peninsula.

The AEEC is located at a central location in Akrotiri village. For more information on the educational programmes and the application process, visit: https://mepaa.moec.gov.cy/index.php/el/

 

kingfisher

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Employers fined €7,000 for undeclared workers

Gina Agapiou

The aroma of Cyprus in a bottle

Eleni Philippou

Choreography platform to showcase new works

Eleni Philippou

Man jailed for 40 days over driving offences

Nick Theodoulou

Makarios hospital doctors appeal suspension

Gina Agapiou

Archbishop facing health battle ‘with courage’

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign