October 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Employers fined €7,000 for undeclared workers

By Gina Agapiou00
builders 3

Five fines of €7,000 each were issued after labour inspection officers identified five undeclared workers during targeted inspections in September, the office announced on Tuesday.

The inspection service of the labour ministry carried out a total of 208 inspections last month as part of efforts to tackle undeclared work.

There, 145 employers were identified and 267 workers, of whom 139 were women and 128 men. The vast majority of the employees, 176, were Greek Cypriots, 53 were European Union citizens and 38 were third country nationals.

In total, five undeclared workers were found with the service issuing five notices of violation and five notices of a €7,000 fine.

The aim of the campaign was to raise awareness among all those employed in these conditions and the consequences of undeclared work and non-compliance with the provisions of the relevant legislation.

According to the provisions of the relevant legislation, in case of detection of an undeclared worker an administrative fine of €500 multiplied by seven months is issued, unless it is proven by the employer that the period of violation was shorter. If it is proven that the period of infringement was longer, the fine is multiplied by the actual months.

To provide information in connection with undeclared work or violation of the terms of employment, this can be done anonymously on 77778577.

