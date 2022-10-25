October 25, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEnvironmentTech & Science

Partial solar eclipse on Tuesday will be visible from Cyprus (Update)

By Iole Damaskinos01
partial solar eclipse big
File photo showing a previous partial solar eclipse

A partial solar eclipse on Tuesday can be seen by enthusiasts in Cyprus. The eclipse, which will begin shortly before 1pm and last for two hours, will be visible over an area that includes almost all of Europe and Asia as far as the Indies, as well as Northeast Africa.

For amateur astronomers, astrophysicist Chrysanthos Fakas announced that the partial eclipse will begin at: 12:49:23; the middle of the eclipse and at the same time its maximum will occur at 14:03:41; and the end of the eclipse will be at 15:15:11. Locally, the magnitude of the partial eclipse will be 0.474.

An eclipse of a celestial body occurs when a third body intervenes between the other two. In this case the trio involved are the Sun, the Earth and the Moon, and alignments between them cause solar and lunar eclipses, some of the most impressive coincidences of our solar system. The phenomenon occurs for humans as we know it, because the apparent diameter of the Moon and Sun as seen from the Earth appears almost the same.

Vassilis Vassiliou, of the House of Science, announced that the phenomenon can be followed at the organisation’s link at www.hos.cy/solar-eclipse.
In addition, House Of Science is also making available telescopes, equipped with special filters for the safe viewing, as well as broadcasting the event live on social media. The event is suitable for children and entrance is free.
The public is strongly cautioned not to observe the eclipse with the naked eye, or with sunglasses. Those wishing to view the eclipse from their homes are encouraged to use appropriate glasses.

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Zivania festival coming up in Alona village

Eleni Philippou

Nineteen-year-old critically injured in road accident

Staff Reporter

Archbishop’s health remains critical

Source: Cyprus News Agency

Another hit-and-run shooting of traffic camera employees (Update)

Iole Damaskinos

Man arrested for suspected embezzlement of €36,000

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign