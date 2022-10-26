Daily News Briefing

October 26, 2022

In today’s episode, Cypriot courts did not violate the right to a fair trial of three people sentenced to life in prison for the 2010 murder of the Dias publishing group CEO Andis Hadjicostis, according to a European Court of Human Rights ruling.

In other news, tensions are rising in and around the buffer zone after a Greek Cypriot farmer on Tuesday was approached by Turkish military personnel near Denia in Nicosia.

Elsewhere, the two doctors at the Makarios children’s hospital who were suspended pending an investigation into the death of one of their patients have reportedly appealed their suspension.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.

