Events for all coming up at Entos ton Technwn

An art market, a psycho-drama theatre workshop and even a Halloween-themed speed dating event are coming at the Nicosia space Entos ton Technwn. Arriving first is the speed dating event which in line with the season’s festivities, invites participants to come wearing their best Halloween masks.
Taking place this Friday, those looking for love are welcome to join the 8.30pm event and take part in a game to meet new people. As with all speed dating events, participants will have just a few minutes to chat with the person they are sitting opposite before they move on to the next. The only catch this time is they have to wear a mask, not the Covid kind but the masquerade kind.
As soon as November arrives, a new series of psycho-drama workshops will commence at Entos ton Technwn, led by clinical psychologist Anna Kyprianou and actress Natalia Panagiotou. The workshops will centre around the theme of female existence and solidarity and will take place once a month, open to adult women of all ages.
The monthly sessions aim to act as a meeting place where participants can share and work on their mental and subconscious reality in a safe psychotherapeutic framework. Feelings of belonging, giving, selfless love and female solidarity are some of the issues the workshops will touch on. Lasting from 6.15pm to 8.30pm, each workshop costs €20, or €15 for students, and unemployed or retired women, and participants are encouraged to join every monthly session.
Up next is a two-hour participatory discussion by Korina Kontaxaki on Connecting with the Higher Self. On November 10, founder of Wholistic Spiritual Training, Korina will lead a meeting addressing questions such as: ‘Why am I on this planet?’ ‘Do I really have a connection with myself?’ And ‘What is karma?’. With a hint of spirituality and philosophy, the talk aims to enhance mind, body and spirit.
Finally, on November 12, Entos ton Technwn will host another Pola Sela Market, featuring dozens of local artists. The third edition of the market will take place from 10am to 5pm connecting art lovers with Cyprus-based makers to shop and browse handmade art, just a breath before the Christmas shopping season begins.
Nicosian Speed Dating Event-Halloween edition
Speed dating event. October 28. Entos ton Technwn, Nicosia. 8.30pm. €10 including a drink. Tel: 97-681858
Interactive psycho-drama Workshop
Monthly workshops for women with clinical psychologist Anna Kyprianou and actress Natalia Panagiotou. November 1. Entos ton Technwn, Nicosia. 6.15pm – 8.30pm. €20. Registrations at [email protected] with name, age and occupation. Tel: 97-681858
Interactive Meeting
With Korina Kontaxaki. November 10. Entos ton Technwn, Nicosia. 6.15pm – 8.30pm. €15. Tel: 97-681858. www.yasemincollective.com/tickets
Pola Sela Market
Arts and crafts market. November 12. Entos ton Technwn, Nicosia. 10am-5pm. Tel: 97-681858