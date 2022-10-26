October 26, 2022

Group exhibition looks at urban awareness

Buildings, trees, street art, cars, pedestrians, history and a city life all co-exist in any given urban area, but how much of it are we truly aware of? Wanting to tackle the topic of urban awareness, the local team of the After:noon / Project is curating a multidisciplinary exhibition this November presenting the works of numerous Cyprus-based artists.

The Urban Awareness exhibition will host creatives who work with varied artistic practices. The exhibition will open on November 11 at Strovolos Cultural Centre and for two days only it will feature artwork with an urban focus.

“Through the combination of art and the presentation of architectural, social and developmental research,” say the organisers, “we have as our main objective the urban awareness of citizens which is necessary to achieve a creative, functional, sustainable and quality framework of life in the city. Some participants instead of exhibiting art pieces will present their work through videography. A projection room will be available for the visitors to watch all the videos every hour.

“While the exhibition is running,” they conclude, “the outdoor space of the venue will be available for social drinking accompanied by Ambient and Minimal Techno music.”

 

Urban Awareness

Group exhibition. November 11-12. Strovolos Cultural Centre, Nicosia. 4pm-10pm on day one, 11am-11pm on day two. www.afternoonproject.net

 

