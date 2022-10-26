October 26, 2022

Mavroyiannis’ €300 gala dinner invitation circulated online

By Nick Theodoulou00
File photo: Andreas Mavroyiannis

Presidential candidate Andreas Mavroyiannis’ press team sought to clarify that a gala dinner invite with an entrance fee of €300 is simply a fundraising event, as is normal practice in politics worldwide.

Leontios Philotheou explained that the invitations were not intended for the wider public but were personally sent out to those who would be interested and have the means to contribute to the campaign.

“It’s not an invite that went online… Everyone is aware that elections require fundraising, and we followed a practice employed in the past in Cyprus as well as in all other European counties and in the US,” Philotheou told Sigma on Wednesday.

He further said that: “It’s with transparency, in the open, all declared so that we can enhance the election campaign, nothing more.”

Pictures of the invitation circulated online clearly state that it is a fundraising event.

gala dinner
The invitation in question

 

