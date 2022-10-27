October 27, 2022

2023 Rhapsody of the Seas cruises from Limassol on sale

Let’s Go Tours by Amathus, the preferred sales representative of Royal Caribbean in Cyprus, announces the launch of summer 2023 cruise sales for Royal Caribbean’s ‘Rhapsody of the Seas’ trips from Limassol.

The ‘Rhapsody of the Seas’ will sail from Limassol every week from June 3 to August 19, for six to eight-night cruises, visiting Rhodes, Piraeus, Santorini, Mykonosand Haifa.

Embark on a relaxing journey to Eastern Mediterranean shores and explore amazing destinations from the comfort of the ‘Rhapsody of the Seas’. Onboard, guests can relax and recharge at the Vitality Spa and Fitness Centre, pamper themselves in the beauty salon and find their zen in the adults-only Solarium.

The vessel’s two pools and six whirlpools are the perfect places to cool down, and holidaymakers looking for even more adventure can scale the ship’s signature 12m-high rock climbing wall.

As for younger guests, they will surely enjoy Royal Caribbean’s award-winning kids’ programme at Adventure Ocean, before catching a film on the outdoor movie screen under the stars with the whole family.

And that’s not all. Hunger pangs will be kept at bay, thanks to a varied combination of complimentary and specialty restaurants, including all-time favorite Izumi, serving fresh sushi and sashimi, Chops Grille, an American steakhouse, and Giovanni’s Table, for Italian classics.

Book your 2023 Rhapsody cruise by November 30, 2022, and enjoy free travel insurance and savings of up to €100 per cabin. Limited cabins available.

For more information and bookings:

