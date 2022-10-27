October 27, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusPodcast

Daily News Briefing

By Staff Reporter03
fsre
Demetris Syllouris

In today’s episode, we hear that the use of spyware software will be the focus of discussions between Cypriot and EU lawmakers, which will meet on November 2 – after links to the island became a point of interest in a Greece eavesdropping scandal.

There’s also the postponement of a key ‘golden passport’ scandal trial to November 30.

Elsewhere, a police officer has been suspended after he was caught trying to smuggle irregular migrants from the north to the government-controlled areas last month.

And don’t miss the bizarre case of a man being identified via DNA tests as the person who torched a schoolroom 15 years ago.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Man arrested after training grenade thrown in public

Staff Reporter

Cops arrest two men for cannabis plants in apartment

Staff Reporter

Cyprus Business Now

Kyriacos Nicolaou

MPs clash over expediting family disputes

Sarah Ktisti

Federation or divorce says former TC negotiator

Nikolaos Prakas

MEPs to visit Cyprus in Pegasus spyware probe

Sarah Ktisti
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign