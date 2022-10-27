October 27, 2022

Man arrested after training grenade thrown in public

file photo
A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of having thrown a training grenade in public on Wednesday morning, causing some minor damage but no explosion.

The resident of a Famagusta village was arrested following a testimony made against him, with police investigating a case of illegal possession and transportation of explosive material.

Police at the scene concluded that some minor damage caused to a glass window was caused by a training grenade having been thrown.

A training grenade is generally considered safe as they are typically hollowed out and do not explode, but instead mimic a true grenade’s explosion by producing a bang.

