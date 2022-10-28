October 28, 2022

Police investigating murder after death in central prison

By Nick Theodoulou00
feature chris main juveniles were kept with adult offedners in the prison until eight years ago

Police are investigating a case of premeditated murder after a 41-year-old Turkish Cypriot inmate was found dead at the central prisons in Nicosia on Thursday after having sustained multiple injuries.

The deceased was named as Tansu Cidan and was said  to be serving a long-term sentence for “multiple crimes”.

Authorities took the man to Nicosia general hospital where doctors confirmed that he had sustained multiple injuries but no cause of death was immediately available.

The police report said that further details are due later in the afternoon.

A previous Cyprus News Agency (CNA) report had stated that the inmate was simply found unconscious in his cell, with medical staff having attempted to administer first aid.

It is understood that Cidan had been arrested in April for drugs possession with intent to supply.

