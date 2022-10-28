October 28, 2022

Zelenskiy expresses doubt that Russian mobilisation is really over

By Reuters News Service00
world leaders address the 77th session of the united nations general assembly at u.n. headquarters in new york city
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy delivers a recorded address to the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 21, 2022. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday expressed doubt over Russia’s declaration that its partial mobilisation was over, saying the poor performance of pro-Moscow forces meant more men could be needed.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu earlier said the call-up of 300,000 reservists to fight in Ukraine was complete.

“We have reports the enemy has completed its mobilisation, as if there is no longer a need to send new waves of Russian citizens to the front. We feel very differently on the front lines,” Zelenskiy said in a video address.

“Even though Russia is trying to increase the pressure on our positions by using conscripts, they are so poorly prepared and equipped, so brutally used by their command, that it allows us to presume that very soon Russia may need a new wave of people to send to the war.”

