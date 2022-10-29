October 29, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Middle EastWorld

Iran’s Guards head tells protesters: ‘Today is last day of riots’

By Reuters News Service00
iranians attend a protest condemning the shiraz attack and unrest, in tehran
Iranian women chant during a protest condemning the Shiraz attack and unrest in Tehran

he commander of Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guards, Hossein Salami, warned protesters that Saturday would be their last day of taking to the streets.

“Do not come to the streets! Today is the last day of the riots,” he said.

Iran has been gripped by protests since the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police last month.

They have turned into a popular revolt by furious Iranians from all layers of society, posing one of the boldest challenges to the clerical leadership since the 1979 revolution.

Rights groups have said at least 250 protesters have been killed and thousands arrested across Iran.

On Fridayvideo footage on social media showed protesters calling for the death of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the Basij militia, which has played a major role in the crackdown on demonstrators.

Related Posts

Philippine capital braces for storm Nalgae, death toll cut to 45

Reuters News Service

UN wants Ukraine, Russia to extend Black Sea grain, fertiliser export deal

Reuters News Service

Intruder seeking Pelosi at her home beats husband with hammer

Reuters News Service

Bolsonaro, Lula trade blows in bruising final Brazil election debate

Reuters News Service

New Zealand PM Ardern delayed in Antarctica after plane breaks down

Reuters News Service

Thousands of workers evicted in Qatar’s capital ahead of World Cup

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign