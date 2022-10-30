October 30, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Man, 33, arrested in connection to burglary and theft during traffic check

By Sarah Ktisti00
police car 14
During the traffic police check the police found that, against the 33-year-old driver, a judicial arrest warrant had been issued, in relation to investigated cases of house burglary and theft

A 33-year-old man was arrested on Saturday morning on the Limassol – Nicosia motorway, to facilitate police investigations into cases of house burglary and theft.

In a written statement police stated that at around 8.20am on Saturday, traffic police, who were conducting a traffic control on the Limassol-Nicosia motorway close to Mari, stopped a driver for inspection having noticed that his car did not have a registration plate at the front.

Police found that the driver held an expired student driver’s licence, did not have any insurance, while the car was previously declared off-the-road, was missing its front registration plate and the MOT had expired.

According to the announcement “during the traffic police check the police found that, against the 33-year-old driver, a judicial arrest warrant had been issued, in relation to investigated cases of house burglary and theft” committed in March 2022.

As part of the investigation of the two burglary and theft cases, “new evidence has recently emerged and on October 14, a judicial arrest warrant was issued against the 33-year-old suspect. The man was arrested by the members of the Traffic Police Headquarters who stopped him for inspection and was taken into custody, for the purpose of investigating the two cases,” police said in a statement.

The driver also tested positive for drugs during a preliminary test for driving under the influence of narcotics after the motorist showed symptoms of drug use. Samples were taken from the 33-year-old for a final laboratory drug test, police said.

The two cases of burglary and theft are being investigated by Kiti police station, while the case of traffic violations are being investigated by Zygi police station.

