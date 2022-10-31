October 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusSport

Cyprus targets good results at European Small Federation Games of Bridge

By Press Release00
esfg

The 14th European Small Federation Games of Bridge will take place at the Sun Hall hotel in Larnaca from Tuesday until Thursday.

Sixteen national teams will participate in the games (Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Hungary, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malta, Romania, San Marino, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Ukraine) including the Cyprus national team which aims to be placed high in the rankings.

The games will be broadcast live worldwide on the platform Bridge Base Online and will be attended by the president of the European Bridge League Eric Laurant.

This is not the first time that the European Bridge League entrusts the Cyprus Bridge Federation with organising one of its events. The European Small Federation Games of 2015, the Tournament Directors’ seminar of 2018 and the National Bridge Organisations meeting of earlier this year were organised in Cyprus with great success.

Bridge is a mind sport enjoyed by people of all ages. For more information telephone 70002345.

Related Posts

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Reuters News Service

Cyprus wheat supplies secure, for now says minister

Iole Damaskinos

Daily News Briefing

Paul Lambis

Urban cycling workshops seek to empower women

Eleni Philippou

Paphos man wanted for pawning €‎10,000 bracelet

Staff Reporter

Today’s weather: Partly cloudy, afternoon showers

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign