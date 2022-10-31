October 31, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Suspects in welfare office fracas released

By Staff Reporter00
police car 05

Six people involved in a fracas at the Paphos immigration service last week were released on conditions on Monday by Paphos district court.

Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nicolaou told the Cyprus News Agency that the six persons, aged 15 to 51, were charged in writing and released. The trial was set for November 28.

According to police, the six, who are related to each other, visited the Paphos district offices of the immigration service to submit a written application at 12.30pm on Thursday.

However, the staff explained to them this could be done only after an appointment, which is when they started causing a disturbance.

Police said they allegedly attacked the duty officers who intervened to maintain order.

Two officers sustained abrasions on various parts of their bodies. They were transferred to the Paphos general hospital where they received first aid and were released.

Furthermore, damage was caused to the personal property of one of the officers.

The six were arrested, of whom the two were remanded for three days on Friday.

 

Avatar photo

Related Posts

President swears in new parole board, says prison has made great progress

Antigoni Pitta

Almost time for the 20th Mind, Body & Spirit festival

Eleni Philippou

Green groups protest coastal constructions in protected area

Antigoni Pitta

The Halloween people of Cyprus

Alix Norman

‘Police cannot be everywhere’ official says after clashes at migrant camp

Iole Damaskinos

Six suspended at prison following murder of inmate

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign