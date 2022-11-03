November 3, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Europa LeagueFootballSport

Man United win at Sociedad but face Europa play-off

By Reuters News Service021
europa league group e real sociedad v manchester united
Teenager Alejandro Garnacho scored the only goal of the game in Spain

Manchester United beat hosts Real Sociedad 1-0 on Thursday but the Spanish side finished top of Europa League Group E on goal difference and the English team will go into the knockout round playoffs.

Alejandro Garnacho scored his first goal for United after 17 minutes when Cristiano Ronaldo played him through on goal with a nice pass and the 18-year-old placed the ball into the corner of the net.

United needed one more goal to overtake Sociedad in the standings on goal difference but they struggled to create clearcut chances in the second half.

Sociedad topped the group on 15 points, the same as United. Moldova’s Sheriff Tiraspol will go into the Europa Conference League after finishing third following their 1-0 home win over Omonoia Nicosia.

Related Posts

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan shot in ‘clear assassination’ attempt

Reuters News Service

Messi on World Cup mission in ‘Last Dance’ for Argentina

Reuters News Service

Excited Ecuador relishing World Cup opening spotlight

Reuters News Service

‘Captain America’ Pulisic faces sky-high World Cup expectations

Reuters News Service

England’s Chilwell a World Cup doubt after last-gasp injury

Reuters News Service

Teenager Lewis grabs spotlight as Man City beat Sevilla

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign