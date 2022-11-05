November 5, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Anastasiades to meet Macron, Netanyahu

By Source: Cyprus News Agency0273
ΠτΔ – Εγκαίνια αθλητικού σταδίου
President Nicos Anastasiades

President Nicos Anastasiades’ will meet his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron next week as he makes several trips abroad including to Egypt, Israel and France.

According to the director of the president’s press office, Andreas Iosif, on Sunday, Anastasiades will depart for Egypt to participate in the Climate Summit (COP-27), which will take place in Sharm El Sheikh on November 7 and 8.

In addition to his intervention during the Summit, Anastasiades “will present the Cyprus initiative to address climate change in the Eastern Mediterranean and Middle East region, at an event he will co-organise with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on the sidelines of the summit.”

On Wednesday November 9, Anastasiades will travel to Israel, at the invitation of the President of the State of Israel, Isaac Herzog, who will present him with the country’s highest honour for his decisive contribution to further deepening the strategic cooperation between Cyprus and Israel.

This, Iosif says, is the 15th honorary distinction Anastasiades will receive from heads of state and government, while it is recalled that during his recent trip to the Vatican he was decorated by the prime minister of the Holy See, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, with the Order of Pope Pius IX.

In Israel Anastasiades will also meet with the winner of the recent elections in the country, Benjamin Netanyahu, with whom he had “excellent cooperation during Netanyahu’s term as prime minister”.

Then it will be on to Paris, where “he will have a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron, with whom he will discuss the Cyprus problem and the current situation, as well as the proposal for the EU to take an initiative, in cooperation with the UN, to restart the Cyprus problem resolution process.”

During his stay in the French capital, Anastasiades will also participate in the 5th Paris Forum for Peace, where, among other matters, issues related to efforts to maintain international cooperation for the benefit of world peace will be discussed.

The Cyprus News Agency or CNA is the major news agency in Cyprus. CNA currently has commercial agreements with Reuters, AFP, ITAR-TASS, RIA NOVOSTI and MENA and cooperation agreements with ANA, SANA, XINHUA, ANSA, IRNA, PAP, APS and ATA. CNA also exchanges news with the Macedonian Press Agency

Related Posts

Well-known ‘turtle protector’ and conservationist Andreas Demetropoulos dies aged 84

Nikolaos Prakas

Hunters warned of fire hazard ahead of shooting season

Nikolaos Prakas

Jewellery worth thousands stolen in Tsada burglaries

Nikolaos Prakas

One of world’s great yoga masters in Cyprus

Eleni Philippou

Photo exhibition of car wrecks aims to raise road-safety awareness

Nikolaos Prakas

Police arrest 37 yr old in Limassol drug bust

Nikolaos Prakas
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign