November 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Europa LeagueFootballSport

Europa League knockout round playoff draw

By Reuters News Service00
europa league group e real sociedad v manchester united
Manchester United's failure to win their group has left them having to beat Barcelona to reach the last 16

The following is the draw for the Europa League knockout round playoffs which was held in Nyon on Monday.

The draw pitted teams who finished runners-up in the Europa League group stage against third-placed teams from the Champions League group stage.

Barcelona v Manchester United

Juventus v Nantes

Sporting Lisbon v Midtjylland

Shakhtar Donetsk v Stade Rennais

Ajax Amsterdam v Union Berlin

Bayer Leverkusen v AS Monaco

Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven

Salzburg v AS Roma

LAST-16 SCHEDULE

First leg: Feb. 16

Second leg: Feb. 23

Related Posts

Liverpool draw Real Madrid in Champions League last 16

Reuters News Service

Weekend Premier League talking points

Reuters News Service

Cyprus hailed after hosting European Small Federation Bridge Games

Press Release

Salah strikes twice asL iverpool down battling Spurs

Reuters News Service

Emery gets winning start as Villa end Man United’s unbeaten run (Updated)

Reuters News Service

Gabriel goal at Chelsea sends Arsenal back to the top (Updated)

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign