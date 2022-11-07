Missing person

November 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

By Staff Reporter00
Police are asking for information that can help to locate Heikki Mikael Vuorilehto, 33, from Finland, resident of Larnaca, who has been missing since Saturday from Paralimni.

The 33-year-old is described as approx. 1.75m tall, slim of build and was wearing a white long-sleeved shirt, black shorts and green slippers when he was last seen.

Anyone who knows anything that can help locate him, is asked to contact the Famagusta Police Department at 23-803040, the nearest police station, or the Citizen’s Hotline at 1460.

