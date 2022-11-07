November 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Suspect in custody for possible engine theft

By Staff Reporter00
Paphos court

The Paphos District Court issued a four-day detention order against a 25-year-old man for illegal possession of property to facilitate investigations.

According to the police spokesperson, on Saturday, half an hour after midnight, traffic police stopped a vehicle for control which was driven by a 25-year-old man.

In a subsequent vehicle search, a car engine was found, for which the man could not provide adequate explanation.

It was also established that the 25-year-old was driving without a license, without insurance, in a vehicle that had been declared immobilised. A fake Greek identity card was also found inside the vehicle.

Police arrested the drover for illegal possession of property and placed him on a four-day detention.

