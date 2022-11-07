November 7, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather warning renewed until midnight Tuesday

By Nikolaos Prakas00
A yellow weather warning was issued on Monday night, as the meteorological service over isolated thunderstorms that would be affecting the area.

According to the service, the warning is in affect from 8pm Monday until midnight on Tuesday.

The isolated storms that will affect the area will bring around 35 to 50 millilitres an hour, and hail.

Earlier in the day another yellow warning was in effect.

The low-pressure system ‘EVA’ which is affecting the Ionian region is moving southeast and weakening but it will impact the island between 12 noon and 8pm on Monday, the met office said.

