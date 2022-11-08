November 8, 2022

Applications for Limassol Carnival now open

By Nikolaos Prakas017
Limassol municipality on Tuesday started collecting applications for the February carnival parade participants from people, who followed all Covid protocols in 2020.

According to local reports, some people were waiting from Sunday outside the municipal offices to make sure that they get a spot in the parade.

In their announcement, the municipality said that as of Tuesday, sign-up would be open for all participants in 2020 that followed Covid protocols at the parade.

As of Wednesday, everyone that took part in the 2020 parade are allowed to apply, “even if they violated the protocols,” the municipality said.

Also as of November 9, all new participants will also be able to apply to take part in the parade with either a float, or a large group.

Everyone who would like to participate should visit the municipal offices to register at 253 Ayios Andreas Street to fill out the form.

Applications cannot be made over the phone or online.

The closing day for applications will be December 2.

