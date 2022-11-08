November 8, 2022

Information about ‘dangerous’ mosquitoes to be circulated to help eliminate them

By Gina Agapiou00
Υπουργός Υγείας – Σύσκεψη για καταπολέμηση μολυσματικών κουνουπιών
Officials after the meeting

Information about the two species of mosquitoes “dangerous to humans” which have been recently detected in Limassol and Larnaca, will be sent out as part of measures to eliminate the insects, authorities decided on Tuesday.

There is currently no cause for concern about the Aedes albopictus and Aedes aegypti species since the infectious diseases they can transmit have not been detected in Cyprus.

Despite this, the health ministry, local authorities and the Cyprus university of technology (Tepak) met on Tuesday and decided a series of measures to help reduce or eliminate the dangerous mosquitoes.

Among the measures is the distribution of information material to raise awareness.

Furthermore, the health ministry will purchase a certain number of biocides which will be made available to all communities along with trained personnel in spraying by the national guard.

The ministry added that it will be immediately informed in case of an outbreak of the specific mosquito species.

Limassol Mayor Nicos Nicolaides said despite the fact that the situation is currently not alarming, “we need to be ready”. He added that the municipalities where the specific mosquitoes were recorded are already taking measures and are preparing for every eventuality.

The main mosquito breeding sites are in abandoned tyres, animal feeders and rubbish found in yards of houses and neighbhourhoods, the doctor added.

