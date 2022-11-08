November 8, 2022

Cyprus Mail
BritainWorld

UK expected to raise state pensions, benefits in line with inflation

By Reuters News Service05
britain's cabinet meeting at number 10 downing street, london
British Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt will seek to fill a 50-billion-pound ($57 billion) hole in the public finances using spending cuts and tax rises

Britain is expected to increase state pension and welfare payments in line with inflation in next week’s budget, the Times newspaper reported.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is expected to announce the increases to ensure that the Nov. 17 budget is seen as fair and compassionate, the report said.

The government will set out its fiscal plans in an effort to rebuild investor confidence after a “mini-budget” earlier this year caused borrowing costs to surge.

New finance minister Jeremy Hunt will seek to fill a 50-billion-pound ($57 billion) hole in the public finances using spending cuts and tax rises.

The question of whether state pensions and benefits will rise in line with inflation, as opposed to the lower rate of average earnings, has been one of the most contentious issues, as households grapple with a cost of living crisis.

Work and pensions minister Mel Stride declined to confirm details of the Times report during media interviews on Tuesday, but said the government was prioritising support to vulnerable groups including pensioners.

“Pensioners are absolutely at the forefront of the group that we want to really protect as much as we can through these difficult times,” Stride told Times Radio.

Soaring food prices pushed inflation in Britain back to a 40-year-high of 10.1% in September.

The Times report said that the government’s assumptions sent to the official forecaster over the weekend included the pledges to raise pensions and benefits in line with inflation, which would cost a combined 11 billion pounds in 2023-24.

Related Posts

Turkey starts paying for some Russian gas in roubles

Reuters News Service

Qatar WC ambassador says homosexuality is ‘damage in the mind’

Reuters News Service

Swedish PM seeks Turkey’s approval for NATO bid in Erdogan talks

Reuters News Service

China’s Covid epicentre shifts to Guangzhou, more lockdowns loom

Reuters News Service

Trump says he will make a ‘big announcement’ on Nov 15

Reuters News Service

EDF finds radioactive leak at France’s Civaux 1 reactor, says no safety risk

Reuters News Service
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign