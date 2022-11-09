November 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Podiatrists to offer free tests in view of world diabetes day

By Gina Agapiou00
World Diabetes Day

Podiatrists across the island will offer free diabetic foot assessment for people with diabetes next week.

In view of world diabetes day, 34 members of the Cyprus association of registered podiatrists will provide a free test for people with diabetes on Monday.

The campaign is under the auspices of the National diabetes committee.

For more information, interested parties are invited to contact the Cyprus association of registered podiatrists on 70001545 or via e-mail at [email protected]

Related Posts

Three out of ten Cypriots smoke, poll finds

Jonathan Shkurko

Man arrested for car theft

Staff Reporter

Mournful restaurateur looks back on the glory days

Theo Panayides

Drunk driver crashes car, injuring a woman and two minors

Jonathan Shkurko

Spellbound: a new acapella chorus for women

Eleni Philippou

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign