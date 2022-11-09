November 9, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusEntertainmentWhat's On

Spellbound: a new acapella chorus for women

By Eleni Philippou00
1

A new acapella chorus group invites female singers and music lovers to Paphos starting this month. Led by award-winning choral director Mark Grindall, the Spellbound chorus will meet weekly in Tala.

A free six-week taster series begins on November 10 to allow women interested to get a glimpse of life in a chorus group and what harmony singing is like. Some 25 ladies have shown interest in participating in the taster series and Spellbound is open to welcoming more. The first session will take place at St Stephen’s Anglican Church in Tala at 7pm and the first few weeks will have chorus members working on tunes such as John Legend’s All Of Me and the Bee Gees How Deep Is Your Love.

Grindall has taught many people to sing throughout his career and led various singing groups. He started singing and performing at the age of five in a local church choir and music has been a major part of his life since, as a performer and a teacher, working professionally and recreationally with various musical organisations including registered musical and singing charities.

Over the years, he has created his own, special style of teaching and coaching which manages to blend the detail and accuracy required to sing well with fun, making singing the joyful and entertaining experience we all know it can be.

In the Barbershop world, he has been a musical director for many choruses, male, female and mixed and produced and led many vocal coaching courses. Total performances over the years, via television, radio and live appearances, have reached millions of people, the record being 150 million for his Barbershop quartet, singing live at the opening of Disneyland Paris.

 

Spellbound Women’s Acapella Chorus

Six-week taster series led by Mark Grindall. November 10. St Stephen’s Aglican Church, Tala, Paphos. 7pm. Free. Facebook page @Spellboundchorus

Related Posts

Daily News Briefing

Staff Reporter

Three unusual events this weekend

Eleni Philippou

10th anniversary of the international multithematic bio-medical congress

Staff Reporter

Cyprus’ frozen conflict exacerbates human trafficking

Gina Agapiou

Oev condemns port workers’ strike

Staff Reporter

Woman dies from head injury after fall

Gina Agapiou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign