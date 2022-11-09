November 9, 2022

Three out of ten Cypriots smoke, poll finds

By Jonathan Shkurko00
Smoking is one of the main risk factors

Three people out of 10 in Cyprus smoke, while half of the smoking population say there is not enough information on how to quit, according to a poll conducted in the Island by tobacco multinational Philip Morris.

The poll also revealed that 82 per cent of Cypriot smokers agree that smoking has a lasting impact on their health.

According to the data, men smoke more than women – 36.2 per cent compared to 26.5 per cent –while, after the age of 55, smoking decreases significantly.

The main reasons for quitting smoking, according to respondents, are the health and fitness effects, a strong motivation across all population groups and financial cost, which is also a strong motivator to quit among younger age groups.

Regarding interpersonal relationships, one in two smokers said that their habit bothers their partner, while one of the main reasons linked to people switching from traditional cigarettes to alternative smoking products is the fact that they smell less.

