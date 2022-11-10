November 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Irish inflation hits 38-year high of 9.2%

By Reuters News Service00
A woman arranges her stall as she chats to her friend at the Moore Street fruit and vegetable market in Dublin

Annual inflation in Ireland hit a 38-year high of 9.2% in October, up from 8.2% a month earlier after fresh electricity and gas price increases kicked in, Central Statistics Office data showed on Thursday.

Inflation had eased over the previous two months after steadying at the recent high of 9.1% in July, but was expected to rise again after energy companies announced that price increases of up to 47% would be implemented in early October.

The month-on-month increase of 1.6% was the second highest monthly jump in consumer prices this year. Ireland’s finance ministry expects inflation to peak at 10.4% in the final quarter, before easing gradually to average 7.1% next year.

