November 10, 2022

Two charged after scene at welfare office

By Andria Kades099
Two men aged 37 and 23, were detained after swearing at police officers and creating a scene at the Paphos migration department, it emerged on Thursday.

The two went to the office at around 10am on Wednesday to register a change of address but were told they needed to make an appointment.

According to police, the two began to shout and swear at officers as a result.

They were to be charged in writing and released on Thursday.

 

