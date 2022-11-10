November 10, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Woman caught at airport with fake ID

Staff Reporter

A woman trying to travel to Lithuania was detained at Paphos airport after it was discovered her Swiss ID was fake, police said on Thursday.

According to Paphos CID head Michalis Nicolaou, the woman was caught at the departures area on Wednesday at around 3:15pm.

During questioning, she admitted she obtained the forged document in the north for €200. Investigations continue.

