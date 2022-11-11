November 11, 2022

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

‘TRNC’ given ‘observer status’ by Organisation of Turkic States

By Andria Kades0213
Tahsin Ertugruloglu called the move 'historic'

The Organisation of Turkic States has accepted the ‘TRNC’ as a member state with an observer status, as it kicked off its summit in Uzbekistan on Friday.

The move sparked a range of reactions across Cyprus, condemned from government-controlled areas and praised in the north.

The organisation consists of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkey and Uzbekistan.

Observer status is defined as “a privilege granted by some organisations to non-members to give them an ability to participate in the organisation’s activities”.

There are two non-member observer states at the UN: the Holy See and the State of Palestine.

Addressing the attendees in Samarkand, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said “we contributed to a solution, illustrating that our Cypriot brothers and sisters – who are a core part of the Turkish world – are not alone.”

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu praised the move on Twitter saying “step by step, we’ll get there.” In the north, ‘foreign minister’ Tahsin Ertugruloglu called it a “historic development.”

“This confirms that the new vision for the ‘TRNC’ for Cyprus based on two states, is correct realistic and in agreement with the regional and international context.”

The ‘TRNC’ declared itself a state in 1983 under the Unilateral Declaration of Independence. It is only recognised internationally by Turkey.

On the home front, Disy leader Averof Neophytou condemned the development saying it was yet another ploy from Turkey. “This is an unfavorable development which proves that Turkey continues to behave outside of international law, to the detriment of the Republic of Cyprus and the efforts to solve our national problem, foreshadowing that even more difficult days are coming in Cyprus as well.”

He called on all parties in Cyprus to work together to combat Turkey’s actions.

