November 14, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Tseri exit closed as ringroad works continue

By Nick Theodoulou07
road 01
File photo

The Tseri exit, known as Halepianes, on the Limassol-Nicosia highway closed on Monday, and will remain so for two months as roadworks continue for the Nicosia ringroad.

The police said that drivers from Limassol towards Tseri will be directed towards the Kotsiatis exit to the old Limassol-Nicosia road, through to the Limassol Avenue – Tefkrou Anthia intersection in the Dali industrial zone, and finally through the Tseri bypass.

Officials called on the public to follow the necessary signs.

 

