November 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Actress calls on audience to delete recording of her nude scene

By Andria Kades00
Margarita Zachariou
Actress Margarita Zachariou on Tuesday called on the audience member who recorded her nude scene while performing during the ‘1984’ theatre production, to delete the material from their phone.

In a social media post, she said she had been informed that during her performance last Wednesday at the Cyprus Theatre Organisation (Thoc), “one woman who was attending thought it would be a good idea to take out her phone and film my nude scene that I have with my colleague.”

“Our bodies, as actors, are our own and we do with it what we want, display it how and when we want.” Zachariou said she had opted to display her body in theatre, which is a live form of art.

“If I do that at the cinema or on TV, you have the right to watch it and replay it whenever you want.”

“If you’re reading this post I’d like to tell you that what you did is illegal and I would like to ask you, if you please have the slightest decency, to delete it.”

