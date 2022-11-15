November 15, 2022

Cyprus Mail
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

By Reuters News Service00
file photo: people walk in front of the polish central bank (nbp) building in warsaw
FILE PHOTO: People walk in front of the Polish Central Bank (NBP) building in Warsaw, Poland, September 8, 2022. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel//File Photo

Two people died in an explosion in Przewodow, a village in eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine, firefighters said on Tuesday.

The Associated Press cited a senior U.S. intelligence official as saying the blast was due to Russian missiles crossing into Poland.

“Firefighters are on the spot, it’s not clear what has happened,” said Lukasz Kucy, officer on duty at a nearby firefighters’ post.

Polish Radio ZET reported earlier that two stray missiles hit Przewodow on Tuesday, killing two people, without giving any more details.

Russia was pounding cities across Ukraine with missiles on Tuesday, in attacks that Kyiv said were the heaviest wave of missile strikes in nearly nine months of war. Some hit Lviv, which is less than 80 kms (49.7 miles) from the border with Poland.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has called an urgent meeting of a government committee for national security and defence affairs, government spokesman Piotr Muller said on Twitter.

A government security spokesman and a representative of the prime minister’s office declined to comment further.

Muller told reporters later on Tuesday that the committee was convened due to the “crisis situation”, adding that relevant information will be presented to the public later. He called on media not to publish “unverified information” in the meantime.

