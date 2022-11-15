November 15, 2022

‘Eyes and ears’ of the Bases mark 70 years

By Nikolaos Prakas00
Police at the Sovereign British Bases on Tuesday celebrated 70 years of service with a parade in Episkopi.

Over 90 people from the force, better known as the Security Force Police (SFP), paraded as Bases Administrator Air Vice Marshal Peter Squires thanked them and their forbearers for their service since the organisation’s creation in 1952.

“70 years of dedicated service to the bases. You have been the eyes and ears of the bases. You have seen the bases evolve, but you have remained steadfast and reassuringly constant to us all. Always professional; always polite, always with a smile on your faces, Peters said in a speech to mark the anniversary outside the bases’ headquarters.

“Thank you for your loyalty, your commitment and thank you for your 70 years of unstinting service.”

Originally formed as the War Department Auxiliary Police, the SFP has seen its name change five times over the decades before adopting its current moniker in 1995.

Current personnel, employed from communities across Cyprus, are keen to continue their legacy.

Speaking at the event SFP Chief Petros Petrou said: “I am very proud of my team, for their professionalism and the hard work they all do.

“This force has seen over 20 bases administrators come and go, and I consider myself lucky to be leading it into the next chapter of its proud history.

“Our mission is to protect the MoD’s property and installations but also all those who work and live on the camps. We work 24/7, 365 days per year to achieve that.”

Chief Petrou said that the SFP has dealt with a variety of security issues over the years, including suspicious people and packages, unregistered vehicles, trespassers and protests.

‘’SFP is a key employer in Cyprus and a highly regarded force with a forward leaning and positive approach. We are the front line of security; and we are highly recognised amongst the BFC Community,” he added.

Petrou said that they look forward to another 70 years of service.

